Girl commits suicide

LAHORE: An 18-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself in the Sabzazar area. The victim identified as ‘G’ was living all alone in a rented house in Qazi Block. On the day of the incident, she was found dead hanging with a ceiling fan in the house. Police removed the body to morgue.
In another incident reported in Batapur, a 30-year-old man died in a road accident. Reportedly, the victim identified as Muhammad Ali, 30, was riding a bike and going somewhere when his bike collided with a car. Reportedly, both the drivers were driving their vehicles without lights that resulted into the collision.
LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore and Lahore Development Authority Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa reviewed the...
LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Commission organised a meeting on Thursday which was attended by vice-chancellors of...
LAHORE: ‘All kinds of forced work from domestic workers should be prohibited,’ this demand was made by...
LAHORE: Following are the Eidul Fitr prayer timings in the provincial metropolis for Fiqh Hanafia.6:00- Jamia Masjid...
LAHORE: Around 21,479 officers and volunteers will perform their duties for the security of Jumma-tul-Wida...
LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with scattered but trace rain was observed in the City here on Thursday while Met office...