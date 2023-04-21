Girl commits suicide

LAHORE: An 18-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself in the Sabzazar area. The victim identified as ‘G’ was living all alone in a rented house in Qazi Block. On the day of the incident, she was found dead hanging with a ceiling fan in the house. Police removed the body to morgue.

In another incident reported in Batapur, a 30-year-old man died in a road accident. Reportedly, the victim identified as Muhammad Ali, 30, was riding a bike and going somewhere when his bike collided with a car. Reportedly, both the drivers were driving their vehicles without lights that resulted into the collision.