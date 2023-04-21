Call to ban work by children less than 15 year

LAHORE: ‘All kinds of forced work from domestic workers should be prohibited,’ this demand was made by participants at an event organised to reflect and review ‘Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019’ at a local hotel here on Thursday.

In the event organised by Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE), Executive Director of WISE Bushra Khaliq said that all kinds of exploitation of domestic workers must end at every level. Government should ensure that women get wages equal to that of men and ban employment of children less than 15 years old.

She called upon the government to provide social security cards to every worker and enforcement of Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019. A survey needs to be done to count domestic workers in Punjab and fix their minimum wages, she added. Minimum Wages Board Punjab Secretary M Shahid said the redressal mechanism was there in the 2019 Act.

He agreed that the mechanism of inspection could be improved further. “We have proposed Rs32,000 minimum wage and it has been approved and will be notified within one month after its approval by the cabinet. At least Rs1,100 remuneration has been fixed for one day and Rs154 has been fixed per hour, he shared.

He said that in case of violation of Bonded Labour, an FIR under sections pertaining to trafficking in person, forced labour and sex trafficking, will be lodged against the culprit. Around 2,000 FIRs have been registered under trafficking in persons, he informed.

Deputy Director Labour Dept Punjab Employees Social Security Institute Dr Mufakhra Fatima and President of Women Domestic Workers Union Punjab Shahnaz Ajmal also spoke on this occasion.