Rain forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with scattered but trace rain was observed in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till next Thursday. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, more rain-wind/thunderstorm with heavy falls/hailstorm at few places was likely in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and northeast Punjab.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi where mercury reached 41°C, while in Lahore, it was 32.8°C and minimum was 18.3°C.