Families of police martyrs, Ghazis honoured

LAHORE: IG Punjab honoured the families of 40 martyrs of Lahore police with gold medals and 40 Ghazis with silver medals on Thursday.
Awards were also given to officers and personnel of Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi and DG Khan Regions. In addition, IG encouraged 131 officers including 50 personnel of Special Protection Unit (SPU) with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation for their outstanding performance during duty.
Eight inspectors, 46 sub-inspectors, 17 ASIs, three head constables and seven constables of Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi and DG Khan regions and 50 officials of SPU were awarded Rs10,000 cash and CC1 certificate each.
