April 21, 2023
PR reservation offices to remain closed on Eid

By Our Correspondent
April 21, 2023

LAHORE: All reservation offices of Pakistan Railways will be completely closed on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr and the next day will also remain closed from 8am to 2pm after which they will work as per their normal working hours.