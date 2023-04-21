Modern computer system being installed in police vehicles

LAHORE: Punjab Police has started installation of modern computer system in patrol vehicles in all the districts of the province to prevent crimes and arrest criminals. This computer system will work in the style of e-police post.

This modern system has been used earlier by the police forces of other developed countries including the United States, the United Kingdom. IG Punjab said that the data of proclaimed offenders wanted by Motorway, police force of other provinces and FIA has also been included in this App, which can be used to track and arrest them. He said that all the modern applications of the Punjab Police designed to prevent crimes could be used in the patrol vehicles. Through these modern computer systems, police can detect theft and vehicles with distorted records and vehicles with fake number plates.