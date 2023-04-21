Suspect shot at, injured

LAHORE: A suspect, who was in police custody, was shot at and wounded in an alleged police encounter near Rohi drain, Bhobattian on Thursday.

The injured was identified as Sungraiz. Nawab Town Investigation police were taking him to the hideout of his accomplices when his accomplices opened fire at the police. He came under fire and sustained wounds. The injured was admitted to hospital.

Man shot at, injured: A citizen was shot at and injured by robbers in the limits of Defence C police Thursday. The victim identified as Pervez was on his way when the robbers intercepted him and made him hostage at gunpoint. The hostage offered resistance, on which the robbers fired shots at him and fled the scene. The injured was admitted to hospital.

Boy electrocuted: A 10-year-old boy died after being electrocuted while playing on the rooftop of his Shahdara house Thursday. The victim identified as Hassan Shahid was playing on the rooftop of his house when he came in contact with a high tension wire and received serious burns. He was rushed to hospital but died on the way. The body was handed over to the heirs.

ARRESTED: Sattukatla police have arrested three suspects involved in committing a house burglary. The arrested suspects were identified as Tanveer, Tariq and Ali Raza. Police also recovered Rs3 million cash, laptop and other valuables. They confessed to committing various robberies. Reportedly, Tanveer worked at the house of the victim. As the house owner went to Islamabad for some work, he along with accomplices committed the offence.