Palestinian leader arrives

LAHORE: Noted Palestinian leader and Member of the Palestine National Assembly Mamoon Asad Al-Tamimi arrived here Thursday on a 10-day visit to Pakistan.

He was welcomed by the Jamiat Ulema Ahle-Hadith Ameer Allama Qazi Abdul Qadeer Khamosh. Mamoon Asad Al-Tamimi will hold meetings with various political and religious leaders and brief Pakistani leaders regarding the situation of Palestine’s freedom struggle from illegal occupation of the illegitimate Zionist state of Israel, and the ongoing Israeli atrocities on unarmed Palestinian people. Tamimi will also inform Pakistani leaders about the position of the Palestinian Authority regarding freedom struggle. Talking on the occasion, Mamoon Asad Al Tamimi said the people and government of Pakistan always supported freedom struggle of Palestine. He recalled that Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto had rejected the stance of oppressive Israeli state and called for implementation of UN resolutions on the issue. He hoped that Pakistan would continue to support Palestine.