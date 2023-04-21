Several LDA officers transferred

LAHORE: In a major reshuffle, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) transferred several officers of its Town Planning and Metropolitan wings here Thursday.

As per the office order, Ms Bisma Asif, Deputy Director (Accounts/BS-18), LDA presently working in the Directorate of Housing-VIll, LDA and holding an additional charge in the Directorate of Housing-IX, LDA, was transferred and posted as Director Revenue, LDA (in her own pay and scale).

Waqas Baig, Deputy Director (Law/BS-18), LDA presently working in the Directorate of Law (Appellate Court and Others), LDA, was transferred and posted as Director Law (Appellate Court and Others), LDA (in his own pay and scale).

The office order stated that the services of Ahmed Saeed Sultan, Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18), LDA presently working in the Directorate of Town Planning (Zone-Ill), LDA, was placed at the disposal of the Chief Town Planner, LDA as Director Town Planning (in his own pay and scale) vis-a-vis Ms Ayesha Mutahir, proceeding on maternity leave. The officer was also relieved from the additional assignment entrusted to him during the leave period of Naheed Batool.

Sikandar Haroon, Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18), LDA presently working in the Town Planning Wing, LDA, was transferred and posted in the Directorate of Town Planning (Zone-lIl), LDA. The officer was also entrusted with the additional charge of the post held by Naheed Batool during the latter's leave period till 18.05.2023.

The services of Hafiz M Umar Majeed, Assistant Director (Town Planning/BS-17), LDA presently working as Deputy Director Town Planning (in his own pay and scale) in the Town Planning Wing, LDA, was placed at the disposal of the Chief Metropolitan Planner, LDA as Deputy Director Town Planning (in his own pay and scale). Similarly, the services of Hammad Ali, Assistant Director (Town Planning/BS-17), LDA presently working in the Town Planning Wing, LDA, was placed at the disposal of the Chief Metropolitan Planner, LDA.

The services of M Adil, Assistant Director (Town Planning/BS-17), LDA presently working in the Town Planning Wing, LDA, was placed at the disposal of the Chief Metropolitan Planner, LDA. The services of M Umar, Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18), LDA presently working in the Metropolitan Planning Wing, LDA, was placed at the disposal of the Chief Town Planner, LDA.

The office order further stated that the services of M Umar Zulfiqar, Assistant Director (Town Planning/BS-17), LDA presently working in the Metropolitan Planning Wing, LDA and holding an additional charge of the post of Deputy Director Town Planning (in his own pay and scale) in the same wing, was placed at the disposal of the Chief Town Planner, LDA as Deputy Director Town Planning (in his own pay and scale) and the services of M Nadeem, Assistant Director (Town Planning/BS-17), LDA presently working in the Metropolitan Planning Wing, LDA, was hereby placed at the disposal of the Chief Town Planner, LDA. The office order maintained that all the officers were immediately relieved from their present assignments and were directed to join their new place of posting.