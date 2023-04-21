Philippine communists say rebel leaders killed by army

MANILA: A Philippine couple who led one of the world´s longest-running Maoist insurgencies was killed several months ago, communist rebels and security officials said on Thursday.

Communist rebel leaders Benito Tiamzon and his wife Wilma Tiamzon had been on the run since 2017, a year after they were freed on bail to help talks in Norway to end a conflict that has killed tens of thousands.

The CPP´s New People´s Army, has been fighting for more than 50 years to overthrow a system it says has created one of the largest rich-poor divides in Asia. The CPP said in a statement on its website its central committee had concluded that the Tiamzons and eight others had been tortured and killed by the military.