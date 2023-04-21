US releases Algerian from Guantanamo

WASHINGTON: The US military said on Thursday that it had released an Algerian held at the Guantanamo prison for two decades, leaving 30 men still held extra judicially at the US navy base in Cuba.

The Pentagon said Said bin Brahim bin Umran Bakush was transferred to Algeria after an official decision on his release was made earlier this year. Detaining Bakush, 52, was deemed “no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Bakush was apprehended in 2002 in Faislalabad, Pakistan as the US swept up hundreds of suspected al-Qaeda operatives and fighters in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attack on the United States by the group.