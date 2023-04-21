Iraqi cleric who fled jail dies escaping recapture

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi cleric who escaped from prison and went on the run for two days died on Thursday as security forces closed in on him, authorities said.

Saad Qambash, once head of Iraq´s Sunni Waqf, the state body overseeing religious and civilian properties, was jailed for four years earlier this month for fraud. His escape triggered a decision by Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani to sack a security chief in Baghdad and close the detention facility in the capital´s Green Zone from which the senior cleric had fled on Tuesday night.

The interior ministry said Qambash had been found in Mosul in northern Iraq, some 350-km north of Baghdad. In a later statement, the interior and health ministries said the cleric had tried to escape recapture.