Pacific solar eclipse dazzles stargazers

JAKARTA: Professional astronomers and amateur cosmologists across the southern Pacific donned protective glasses on Thursday to witness a solar eclipse as the moon blocked out the sun for about a minute, in some cases totally.

Parts of Australia, Indonesia and East Timor were plunged into daytime darkness, delighting curious onlookers. On Australia´s northwest tip, the eclipse was total.

In the town of Exmouth, stargazers parked their caravans, pitched telescopes and donned protective glasses to watch the moon seemingly creep across the sun´s surface before the totality hit at 11:29:48 local time. “Many people become addicted to that minute or so of eerie otherworldliness,” John Lattanzio of the Astronomical Society of Australia said.

“They become ´eclipse chasers´ and they travel all over the world for repeat experiences.” When the darkness hit, it brought a spectral calm, according to witnesses. Less than a minute later, the dusty outback was again bathed in light.

A little later, thousands waited in line at a planetarium in Jakarta, to see partial coverage of the sun through telescopes. Over in Bekasi, on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital, Kristoforus Aryo Bagaskoro and his 10-year-old daughter Angela Tara watched the phenomenon on the reflective surface of a water-filled bucket.

“Tara could not stop talking about it since yesterday, so this morning, I used water to observe it in front of our house,” he said. “It was a rare event. Tara was enthusiastic about it and kept asking why it could happen”.