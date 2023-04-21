Spain’s Socialists alter rape law to fix loopholes

MADRID: Spain´s governing Socialists on Thursday secured parliamentary approval to amend a landmark law aimed at fighting sexual violence to fix a loophole that let some offenders reduce their sentences.

The vote has highlighted bitter divisions within Spain´s left-wing coalition ahead of regional and municipal elections in May, as well as a year-end general election, which surveys suggest the right will win.

The amendment made changes to the “Only yes means yes” law, which reformed the criminal code to define all non-consensual sex as rape. But the law, which came into force in October, paradoxically ended up reducing penalties for certain types of sexual crimes, freeing more than 100 offenders and letting almost 1,000 others secure reduced sentences, court figures show.

Thursday´s amendment essentially toughens some of the penalties that had been lowered by the law by reintroducing a clause relating to violence, intimidation or overriding the victim´s will. It passed by 233 votes in favour to 59 against and four abstentions in the 350-seat parliament. It now moves to the Senate, where it is expected to pass without issue.

Although backed by the right-wing opposition, the amendment enraged Podemos, the Socialists´ hardline left-wing coalition partner, which holds the equality ministry and had championed the legislation.

“Today is a sad day, the hardest I´ve experienced in this parliament since becoming a minister,” said Equality Minister Irene Montero, who has blamed the problem on sexist judges misinterpreting the law.