Nasir reaches Atlanta Open pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $10,000 Atlanta Open in the USA on Thursday.
The 9/16 seed Nasir defeated wildcard Fletcher Cline from the US 11-2, 11-1, 11-4 in 20 minutes in the first round. He will now face fifth seed Zahed Salem from Egypt in the pre-quarters. However, Edgar Ramirez Bautista from Colombia thrashed Noor Zaman 11-7, 12-10, 11-1 in 33 minutes in the first round. Wildcard Ibrahim Noorani was beaten by 9/16 seed Spencer Lovejoy from the US 11-8, 11-8, 5-11, 6-11, 5-11 in 41 minutes.
