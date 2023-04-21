Sumaira begins training in South Korea

KARACHI: Pakistan's promising cyclist Sumaira has joined world's popular training camp in the World Cycling Centre in South Korea, Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) said on Wednesday.

The basic purpose of the camp is to educate the young riders from Asian nations about basics of cycling. It is worth mentioning here that the WCC Korea is one of the world's best cycling training centres.

Korean Cycling Federation and WCC Korea administration are providing training opportunities to PCF's best male and female cyclists, the PCF said. PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that all the expenses of the Pakistani rider will be met by the Korean Cycling Federation and UCI solidarity funds. He further stated that following a few years of constant growth the PCF is in a position to hold any level of cycling event as the federation has a number of UCI qualified coaches and commissaries. The 17-year-old Karachi-born Sumaira belongs to WAPDA. She has recently got bronze in the national junior event.