Inam demands govt arrange foreign training

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam has said that Pakistan is brimming with wrestling talent but the reason behind the country’s slow growth in the sport is that the top crop is not given the desired training on foreign soil which is a must if they are to beat the world’s top wrestlers.

“We have exceptional talent but you know we don’t provide our wrestlers foreign training. Without that you cannot develop your wrestlers and make them world beaters,” Inam told 'The News' in an interview.

“Unless and until wrestlers train with the world champions they will not improve,” Inam was quick to add. “Look, besides me we have Inayatullah and Mohammad Bilal who can qualify for the next year’s Paris Olympics but we cannot do that without foreign training. In foreign training you play with the world’s top wrestlers and it helps you improve your skills,” said Inam, also a two-time Commonwealth Games champion.

“I will not improve if you give me training in Pakistan for a complete year but I will grow if you send me abroad for training and if I practise with the world’s top wrestlers for a few months,” Inam clarified.

He demanded that the government manage a four-month foreign training programme for the country’s top wrestlers who aim to press for Olympics seats. “It’s the most opportune time. If the state manages for us foreign training it will help us prepare well for the Paris Olympics Qualifiers which is our main target,” Inam said.

“I will prefer Russian republic of Dagestan which is the hub of the world’s top wrestlers. If we are sent there by the state for four months training then I believe it will help us a lot to prepare well for the Olympics Qualifiers,” said Inam, who will defend his title in the World Beach Games later this year.

“If Dagestan is not possible then Iran is the easiest training destination and the government should send me, Inayatullah and Bilal there for four months. I am confident we will get benefit of the tour. If you are to do anything big you will have to take chances,” Inam said.

“I will arrange my own ticket if the government manages such a training trip which I think is indispensable,” Inam said. Inam said if foreign training is managed then he is confident if not all three then at least one wrestler will be able to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

“If you feature consistently and avail yourselves of all the qualifying rounds and every important event within the same time-frame then at least one wrestler will make it to the Olympics which will help this sport gain limelight,” he said.

“If there is no foreign training then my own wrestling arena in Gujranwala is the best option to train in,” Inam said. Inam also revealed that due to late visa release he is not going to attend a coaching course in Budapest, Hungary, saying he will do this course in the next semester.

“I missed almost two-week practical classes due to visa issue which I got late and I was told by the university that I cannot get through the course because I have missed practical classes for two weeks. According to the university now I cannot ensure my 90 percent appearance even if I join the course today. So I was told to come for the next semester towards the end of this year,” Inam said.