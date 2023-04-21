Arthur appointed Pakistan team director

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday Mickey Arthur’s appointment as the Director of the Pakistan men’s cricket team.

In this role, Arthur will be involved in designing, formulating and overseeing strategies for the team. The 54-year-old will be a part of the coaching staff for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, away tour to Australia and home series against the West Indies. He will also be present with the side for Pakistan’s matches against India in the ACC Asia Cup.

At a joint press conference with Arthur and chief selector Haroon Rashid at the Pindi Stadium hours ahead of the start of the fourth T20I against New Zealand, Sethi said that the PCB Management Committee had signed a contract with Arthur. But he refused to share details. “I will not share the details of the contract but can only confirm that the contract has been signed.”

Briefing the media on the importance of signing the contract with Arthur, Sethi said there was a dearth of coaching education within the country. “Generally I believe there is a huge dearth of educated coaches in Pakistan. Mickey is the one who knows the importance and requirements of modern-day cricket. So in the best interest of the team we have hired Mickey.” Arthur said he was able to guide and help the team while staying away. “First of all, there is nothing like online coaching. I know Pakistani cricketers' background. I know their pluses and minuses and I know well how to make the best use of their talent.

Talent wise Pakistan cricketers are second to none. All they want is a guideline and support. I have attached the best support staff with them. I will give them guideline and directions they require. I had in-detail briefing with the team members yesterday and shared between us what is required,” he added.

Arthur said he hoped to see Pakistan as No 1 team in all formats. “I want to see Pakistan as a No I team in all formats. My connection with the cricket team will be very strong whether online or not,” he said.

According to a press release issued later in the day by PCB, Sethi said: “I am pleased that Mickey has formally rejoined the Pakistan men’s cricket team with an enhanced role in which he will be responsible for formulating and implementing strategies for the upcoming assignments across all formats. Furthermore, he will also be responsible for strengthening the national team culture, identifying and grooming future stars so that we can strengthen our bench-strength and strategically secure our future.

“Having lived and worked in Pakistan during his previous tenure, Mickey knows the current players, the structure and the system at the back of his hand. I am sure he will incorporate learnings from the previous tenure so that he can have an even more successful second term.”

Arthur said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be rejoining the Pakistan cricket team and look forward to working with the group.

“Since moving on, I have kept a track of the players and their collective performances. This is a talented bunch with the potential to be number one across all formats and my endeavor is to put in place strategies and create an environment that can contribute to further enhancing their performances so that we can extract the best out of them.”