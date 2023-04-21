Enlighten me

Recently, while taking the bus home with my friend, I found that the conductor had charged us different fares. My friend had been charged more and the conductor had claimed that the fare had risen, even though the latter charged me the same amount I had paid the previous day.

How are these bus fares determined? What are the proper rates? How can two people on the same bus at the same time be charged different fares if their destination is the same? I would like the transport authorities to please answer these questions.

Maham Aslam

Karachi