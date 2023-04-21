Schools for the rich

I am writing to express my concerns about the exorbitant fees being charged by private schools. The cost of education has become prohibitively high for many families, making it extremely difficult for them to afford a decent education for their children. Private schools are supposed to provide quality education to their students, but when the fees are so high that only a privileged few can afford them, it defeats the purpose of having such institutions. Education is a basic right, and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that every child has access to it, regardless of their socioeconomic background.

I urge the government to take steps to regulate the fees charged by private schools and to ensure that they are affordable for all. It is time for all authorities to prioritize education and to work towards creating a more equitable system that benefits everyone.

Hudaibia Mansoor

Karachi