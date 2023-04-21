No matter how many new roads, flyovers and underpasses we build, our traffic situation will not improve unless we can enforce the traffic laws. If people cannot park in the proper place, obey traffic signals, respect zebra crossings and indicate when they are making a turn, the jams and accidents will continue without end.
If the government can enforce these simple rules, it will find it does not need so many new roads and bridges after all.
Maham Nawaz
Karachi
