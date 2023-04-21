Dollar decline

Russia is increasingly turning to China’s yuan as its currency of choice and Moscow’s support for the use of the yuan with other countries threatens the hegemony of the US dollar. Since being shut out of much of the global financial system Russia has sought alternatives to soften the impact of Western sanctions, it turned to China for an economic lifeline, and trade between the two countries has hit new heights, with much of this trade being conducted in Chinese and Russian currencies.
The two biggest geo-political rivals of the USA want to counterbalance the dollar’s dominance worldwide. The US currency has dominated global trade and capital flows for decades, but now its share as a global reserve currency is in decline. If other countries follow in the footsteps of Russia and China, this dominance could finally come to an end.
Naveed Akhtar
Islamabad
