Role reversal

Women are much underrepresented in our politics and aspersions are often cast against their suitability and capabilities in politics. This is despite the fact that we are one of the few countries in the world that has had a female prime minister. Despite the example of Benazir Bhutto, the old prejudices against women’s involvement in politics remain. One only has to look at Rwanda to see how misguided these notions are. A small African country without any great oil or gas deposits at its disposal has become the most promising economy in Africa and one of its most stable and safe countries. It is led by a majority-female parliament. Considering the success of Rwanda and how our male-dominated political setup has always let us down, we should consider reversing the current ratio of men to women in parliament.

Sabahat Hasan

Karachi