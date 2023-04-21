Population report

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report on the state of the world’s population for 2023 has created alarm around the world, on a planet where resources are sinking. Twenty per cent of people aged 25, out of the more than eight billion in the world, are already Indian and India is projected to become the world’s most populous country overtaking China by mid-year. Pakistan too is expected to see growth and, along with seven other countries, will account for half the global population growth by 2050.

For Pakistan, 36 per cent of its population is aged between zero and 14 years and therefore not productive. Another 22 per cent is aged between 10 and 19 years and 60 per cent between 15 and 64 years. The youth bulge is huge and suggests a massive need to do something to provide employment, education and other facilities for this growing sector of the population. People over 65 make up only four per cent of the population, with the average lifespan for men standing at 65 years and for women at 70. The UNFPA has said that the main concern should be over the reproductive rights of women and to what extent they have control of their bodies, not how high or low the fertility rate is. It points out that only 31 per cent of women around the country have decision-making power on their sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights. The issue is an important one given that scarcity in terms of water and food as well as other problems such as urban congestion created by ill-planned human growth is hampering our country.

But Pakistan can take advantage of its population growth as the UNFPA has suggested by creating means to ensure youth is trained and we can produce more skilled workers in various fields. This would encourage investment in the country and also promote jobs for Pakistanis in other nations. Pakistan will have to cope with a population of 240 million and consider what it can do to make this a productive source in the country rather than a burden on a state which is already struggling. India, of course, will need to do the same. But its huge population will also give it immense economic power and immense potential to influence the rest of the world. Pakistan must also consider that population is not just about giving birth to children but also about politics, environment, climate change, development and many other factors.