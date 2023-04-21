AVLC arrests four ‘vehicle thieves’ in shootouts

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) announced on Thursday the arrests of four suspected vehicle thieves in encounters in the city. AVLC teams arrested Zafar Iqbal alias Niazi and Jibran, who are reportedly part of a seven-member gang involved in multiple car thefts across the city, in Gulberg and Jamshed divisions.

According to police, the two would roam the city in a rickshaw in search of cars to steal. They had reportedly stolen vehicles from Gulberg, Azizabad, FB Area and other parts of Karachi. AVLC officials were able to recover the rickshaw and two stolen cars.

The AVLC Jamshed Division arrested another suspect, Waqas Shah, and recovered a car stolen from the Ferozeabad police station area. The gang’s leader, Danish alias Mulla, had already been sent to jail by the AVLC in eight cases. The suspects were believed to have been involved in stealing and selling dozens of vehicles, with the group calling buyers from interior Sindh and handing over the cars at Nooriabad. The suspects would reportedly take their families in the stolen vehicles to Nooriabad.

Motorcycle lifters held

The AVLC spokesperson said two suspects, Alamgir and Abdul Shakoor, were arrested during an encounter with a team of the City Division police of the cell near the Government Degree Girls College in the Pak Colony police station limits.

The police also seized a weapon and a motorcycle, which had been snatched in Awami Colony, from the possession of the two habitual criminals, the spokesperson and added that two accomplices of the suspects, John Gill and Tahir Abbas, had been arrested earlier after an encounter. The spokesperson said Abdul Shakoor had been arrested three times in the limits of different police stations and had gone to jail. He said Alamgir had sold 50 to 60 stolen motorcycles in Balochistan but he had never been arrested before.