Comments sought on plea against Sessi governing body

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the labour secretary and others to file comments on a petition against the forming of the governing body of the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (Sessi).

The National Labour Federation said in the petition that the labour department’s notification with regard to the forming of the Sessi governing body was illegal because two representatives of the employees did not belong to any organisation.

The petitioner’s counsel Shoa-un-Nabi said that two members of the employees’ representatives had no relationship with any organisation, and the name of their organisation was not even mentioned in the impugned notification.

He said that one member of the employees’ representatives was said to be coordinator for the labour minister, so he could not represent the employees in the same organisation. One member of the employees’ nominees belongs to a research organisation instead of a labour union, he added.

He also said the petitioner was ignored as a representative of the employees in the governing body, even though it was Pakistan’s largest labour federation, and it was affiliated with the International Labour Office, Geneva, Switzerland.

The impugned notification does not speak if the members of the employees’ representatives were chosen from the list provided by the petitioner, and the appointment of the members to represent the secured persons is utterly illegal and in violation of the law, he added.

The court was requested to declare the impugned notification with regard to the forming of the governing body of Sessi illegal and contrary to the Sindh Employees Social Security Act 2016.

The Sessi commissioner filed comments on the petition, saying that the impugned notification was issued in accordance with the Sessi law. He said the petitioner had a grievance over the members elected to represent the employees, but they had not been made party in the case, so the petition was liable to be dismissed as not maintainable.

After taking the comments of the Sessi commissioner on record, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto directed the provincial law officer to file comments on behalf of the labour secretary and others on the next date of hearing.