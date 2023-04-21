Political party forming govt in Punjab earlier to influence polls elsewhere, says Ghani

The demand for the general elections to be held all over the country at the same time is of utmost importance as a political party forming the Punjab government earlier as a result of separate polls would influence the elections elsewhere in the country.

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani made this remark at a press conference on Thursday. He said controversial judicial decisions were the reason behind the prevailing crisis in the country. Holding elections separately in Punjab would be tantamount to creating a new one-unit system in the country, he said, adding that the Supreme Court was bound to give decisions in accordance with the Constitution as the apex judiciary could not act in the manner of a Panchayat.

He said the aptitude of Imran Khan did not match that of any politician as the acts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman had pushed the country to the brink of economic and political turmoil. Ghani said the insistence of the Supreme Court that polls should be held separately in Punjab was not acceptable to them.

He said the Punjab-based seats of the National Assembly had to play an important role in national politics. A political party be it the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, PTI or Pakistan Peoples Party, forming the next government in Punjab as a result of early provincial elections would affect the election process elsewhere in the country.

He said that there should not be any insistence on separately holding polls in Punjab when Sindh and Balochistan also desired that elections should be held all over the country at the same time.

Ghani said that all such contentious issues could be resolved by a full court bench of the Supreme Court. He was of the view that all the honourable judges of the Supreme Court should decide such important matters as only three controversial judges should not decide such cases.

A situation of judicial martial law had been prevailing in the country, Ghani said, adding that the incumbent chief justice and a few other judges were responsible for this situation. He said Parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan and State Bank of Pakistan were not subservient to the Supreme Court.

The politicians were fully capable of resolving the contentious issues through amicable means, Ghani said. Answering a question about holding talks with the PTI, he said Khan did not act in the manner of a politician. He said the team nominated by the PTI chairman for holding talks was powerless as the final authority rested with Khan.