Tailor shop owner told to compensate citizen for not delivering Eid dress on time

A consumer court on Thursday ordered the owner of a tailor shop to pay Rs48,000 in compensation to a citizen for failing to deliver his dress on time and causing him “mental agony and inconvenience”.

Muhammad Faheem, a lawyer, approached the court, seeking over Rs1 million in damages and compensation from the shop owner over his alleged failure to stitch and deliver his dress on time in April last year ahead of Eidul Fitr.

Judicial Magistrate Fahmida Sahoowal of the Consumer Protection Court (East) pronounced her order after recording evidence and arguments from the complainant’s lawyer. She decided the case ex-parte as the respondent remained absent throughout the proceedings.

The magistrate ordered the owner of the tailor shop to pay Rs3,500 to the complainant on account of the unstitched dress, Rs4,500 on account of a new dress that he had to buy later, Rs5,000 as travelling charges, Rs5,000 on account of numerous visits to the shop, Rs20,000 for causing physical discomfort, mental agony and inconvenience and Rs10,000 in legal expenditure.

She warned that in case of failure to comply with the order, the respondent would be punished with imprisonment for a term of two months and a fine of Rs50,000 to be deposited with the Nazir of this court.

The complainant stated that he gave a dress to the tailor shop located on Tariq Road for stitching on April 21, 2022, ahead of Eidul Fitr, adding that he asked the respondent to ready his dress by April 28 as he had to travel to his native town next day for Eid celebration, but he didn’t do so. The respondent gave false promises that his suite would be ready and handed over to him as promised but never kept his word, he added.