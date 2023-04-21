CM grants prisoners 120-day remission due to Eid

Considering the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has granted special remission to all the convicted prisoners languishing in jails across the province.

The CM has granted 120 days of remission to prisoners, except condemned prisoners, those convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state and terrorist activities, and those serving sentences under the Foreigners Act 1946. The home department will issue a notification in this regard.

New Chinese CG

Yang Yundong, the new consul general of China in Karachi, called on the provincial chief executive at the CM House on Thursday. Shah welcomed the CG, saying that Pakistan Peoples Party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had laid the foundation of the friendship between Pakistan and China.

Since then, said the CM, brotherly relations between the two countries have grown and strengthened with the passage of time. He told the CG to consider Sindh as his second home. He said the provincial government and the people of the province value their brotherly relationship with the Chinese nation. The visiting CG thanked the CM for his support and cooperation.