Arrangements finalised for Eid prayer at Polo Ground

The largest Eid prayer congregation in the city under the administration of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be held at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground) at 8am on Saturday.

According to the KMC spokesman Ali Hassan Sajid, arrangements have been made for the Eid prayer gathering at the Polo Ground, a tradition continuing since 1958. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, diplomats of Islamic countries, former and current federal and provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies, heads of local bodies, heads of various political and social organisations and a large number of dignitaries from the city will offer the Eid prayer at Gulshan-e-Jinnah.

According to the instructions of Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, a special ablution place has been arranged for citizens coming to the Polo Ground, while security arrangements have also been completed. A gate with flowers has been prepared in front of the main entrance. Before the Eid prayer, the Eidgah and its surroundings will be sprayed with fragrance.

The administrator said it is the greatest festival of the Muslims and a great reward from Allah for those who fast during Ramazan. We should include the poor in the joy of Eid so that this festival can be celebrated in accordance with the principles of Islam, he said.