Ali Zaidi gets bail after ‘out-of-court settlement’ in fraud case

A Malir court granted on Thursday post-arrest bail to former federal minister and Sindh Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Ali Haider Zaidi in a fraud case after the complainant filed an affidavit regarding an out-of-court settlement.

Zaidi was arrested by the Ibrahim Hyderi police from the party office in Defence Housing Authority last week after an FIR was lodged against him on charges of fraud, forgery and criminal intimidation.

The investigating officer produced the PTI leader before Judicial Magistrate (Malir) Ahmed Ali on the completion of his three-day physical remand in police custody. He sought an extension of Zaidi’s physical remand for the completion of the investigation. To a query, the PTI leader denied any maltreatment at the hands of the police. The magistrate, turning down the police’s plea, remanded the PTI leader in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Zaidi’s lawyers, including Khalid Mahmood, Riaz Affandi and Zahoor Mahsud, moved an application before the court, seeking his release on bail. Fazal Ilahi, the complainant of the case, through his lawyer Muhammad Kamran Baloch, filed an affidavit stating that he had reached an out-of-court settlement with Zaidi and therefore he would have no objection if the applicant was granted bail.

The magistrate approved Zaidi’s post-arrest bail subject to the submission of a Rs10,000 surety. “The accused is in jail custody and he is not required for the further investigation. Hence, no need for purpose to be served to keep the accused behind bars for the indefinite period,” he observed. Moreover, he said, the offence mentioned in the FIR didn’t fall within the prohibitory clause of Section 497(iii) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

He ordered the jail authorities to release the applicant forthwith if he was not required in any other case. An FIR was registered under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Ibrahim Hyderi police on the complaint of a property dealer, Fazal Ilahi against Zaidi, and two unidentified persons.

Pre-arrest bail

A sessions court granted pre-arrest bail to former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, PTI MPAs Khurram Sher Zaman and Arsalan Taj and party’s city chief Aftab Siddiqui in a rioting case.

The four PTI leaders along with 150 to 200 unidentified supporters were booked for allegedly rioting on the premises of Malir courts on April 17 when Ali Haider Zaidi was produced before a judicial magistrate. The additional sessions judge-III (Malir) granted them pre-arrest bail subject to furnishing a surety of Rs5,000 each.

An FIR was lodged against the PTI leaders under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 147 (punishment for rioting), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Malir City police station.