SECP to host moot on ICMs

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) are set to host the first international conference on Islamic capital markets (ICMs).

The one-day conference, organized in cooperation with key industry players in the non-bank financial sector and capital market infrastructure institutions, will take place on May 29, 2023, at a local hotel in Islamabad.

AAOIFI, a renowned global standard-setting body based in Bahrain, is entrusted with ensuring the soundness and stability of the Islamic financial services industry, including banking, capital market, and insurance/takaful, in accordance with Shariah.

To date, AAOIFI has issued more than 115 standards in the areas of Shariah, accounting, auditing, ethics, and governance, which have been adopted or adapted in different shapes and forms in no less than 47 jurisdictions and 41 countries globally.

The subject conference aims to define the future direction for the Islamic capital markets in light of the recent judgment of the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) and the fast-changing dynamics of the market.