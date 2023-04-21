Engro quarter profit down 41pc

Engro Corporation reported a 41 percent decrease in its first quarter net profit, due to an increase in the cost of revenue and finance cost.

In a statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs8.796 billion for the quarter ended March 31, down from Rs14.897 billion during the same quarter last year. The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs40/share for the first quarter.

EPS came in at Rs42.23, compared with Rs48.50 a year ago. The company said its net revenue for the quarter rose to Rs97.332 billion, compared with Rs88.333 billion a year earlier. The cost of revenue also remained higher at Rs71.769 billion from Rs61.115 billion. Besides, finance cost increased to Rs11.104 billion against Rs5.127 billion which reduced the profit margins.

The company in a statement said that during the first quarter board meeting, the directors conducted a comprehensive analysis of the investment opportunities available, and the prevailing economic situation including but not limited to the prohibitive cost of capital and challenges on import of plant, machinery and raw materials, and the capital structure of the company. After extensive deliberation, said the statement, the board concluded that keeping in view the current circumstances, the most optimum utilisation of cash was to pay dividends to shareholders, as a result, the board decided to declare a Rs40.0/share dividend.