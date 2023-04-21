BAHL’s Q1 profit surges 112pc

KARACHI: Bank Al Habib Limited (BAHL) on Thursday reported a 112 percent increase in its first-quarter net profit, due to an increase in interest earned income.
In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the bank reported a net profit of Rs10.539 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs4.963 billion during the same period the previous year.
The bank skipped any payout for the period. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs9.48, compared with Rs4.47 last years. The bank said its interest earned income for the quarter rose to Rs74.805 billion, compared with Rs34.195 billion during the same quarter a year earlier. Interest expensed income also remained higher at Rs50.180 billion from Rs18.245 billion a year ago.
