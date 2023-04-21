Gold prices up Rs1,350/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs1,350/tola in the local market on Thursday following an increase in the international market.

The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates increased to stand at Rs218,200/tola. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs1,157 to close at Rs187,071. In the international market, gold rates increased by $26 to close at $2,000/ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,530/tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,170.