Debt ceiling jitters lift US credit default swaps to highest since 2011

LONDON: Market jitters over the U.S. debt ceiling lifted the cost of insuring exposure to its debt to the highest level in over a decade on Thursday, while JPMorgan warned of a "non-trivial risk" of a technical default on U.S. Treasuries.

A showdown over U.S. government efforts to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling for the world's largest economy has sent jitters through global financial markets. Some U.S. Treasury bill yields have hit fresh highs on fears that the deadline to raise the borrowing limit may come sooner than expected.

Spreads on U.S. five-year credit default swaps - market-based gauges of the risk of a default - widened to 50 basis points, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed, more than double the level in January.

The cost of insuring U.S. debt against default for one year stood at over 100 basis points as of Wednesday, according to Refinitiv data. This is well above 2011 levels, when a standoff over the debt ceiling triggered the first credit downgrade of the U.S. government.

Meanwhile, yields on U.S. T-bills, the most sensitive to the debt ceiling debate, again pushed higher, with three-month T-bill yields hitting a new 22-year peak of 5.318%.

JPMorgan said in a note published late Wednesday it expected the debt ceiling to become an issue as early as May, and that the debate over both the ceiling and the federal funding bill would run "dangerously close" to final deadlines.

The bank's U.S. rates strategy team expects the Treasury could run out of available resources by mid-August.

"Signs of stress typically start in the T-bill market 2-3 months before the X-date given money market funds (MMF), which are large holders of T-bills, will begin to more actively advertise that they don't hold any bills that mature over those dates," JPMorgan said.

Investors are closely watching the Treasury's 2022 tax filing season receipts to determine revenues. Tax collections brought total deposits into the Treasury General Account at the Federal Reserve to $283.53 billion on Tuesday, with a closing balance of $252.55 billion after withdrawals.

"Today is another big day to watch as it will capture a portion of Tuesday's deadline day tax flows, yet to be reported," Deutsche Bank said in a note on Thursday, adding that the overall total was softer than some initial assumptions.

Weaker-than-expected tax collections earlier in April indicated that the government could exhaust its ability to pay all of its obligations - the so-called "X-date" - sooner than previous August forecasts, unless the federal debt ceiling is raised, some analysts have said.

Recurring legislative standoffs over debt limits in the last decade have largely been resolved before they could ripple out into markets, but some investors worry the Republican party's narrow majority in Congress could make it harder to reach a compromise this time.

Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday unveiled a plan to raise the borrowing limit by $1.5 trillion and cut federal spending by three times that amount.

President Joe Biden has said that Congress should raise the $31.4 trillion debt limit without conditions, as it did three times under his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

"The serious beginning of the discussion to avoid a technical default is encouraging news," BMO Capital Markets Strategists said in a note.

"Our baseline cynicism leaves us skeptical of any agreement being struck before the 11th hour."

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar fell on Thursday as weak data reinforced expectations the world's largest economy is likely headed toward recession, further supporting the view that the Federal Reserve could pause in June after another expected rate hike next month.

The greenback hit session lows against the yen and euro after data showed higher weekly jobless claims, a precipitous drop in mid-Atlantic business activity, and lower existing home sales.

"It's increasingly clear that the U.S. economy is headed for recession. It's just a matter of time," said Erik F. Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in London.

"The challenge for the market here is, how far in advance do you want to price that? It's challenging to price that in the rates and FX markets if the Fed is going to continue to hike. “Thursday’s data showed U.S. initial claims rose modestly to 245,000 in the latest week, while the week before was revised to show 1,000 more claims than previously reported.

A separate report from the Philadelphia Fed on Thursday showed its measure of factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region plunged to the lowest level in nearly three years in April. Manufacturers in the region expected activity to remain subdued over the next six months.

It's not much different in the U.S. housing sector. Existing home sales slid 2.4% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 4.44 million units last month. They had increased in February for the first time in a year.

U.S. rate futures have priced in a nearly 90% chance of a 25 basis-point rate increase next month, and a roughly 69% probability of a pause in June.

That tied in with expectations of economists in a Reuters poll for the Fed to deliver a final 25 bps interest rate increase in May, and then hold rates steady for the rest of 2023.

In late morning trading, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of major currencies, eased 0.3% to 101.65 after sliding on Friday to its lowest level since early February.

So far this year, the dollar index has fallen 1.8% after sharp gains of more than 8% in 2022.

Against the yen, the dollar sank 0.5% to 134.095 yen. The U.S. unit rose above 135 for the first time in a month on Wednesday.

A U.S. recession would dollar-negative, said Wells Fargo's Nelson. "If the U.S. is leading the world into recession, it's hard to see a big demand for the dollar," he added.

The euro gained 0.3% to $1.0986, not far from a one-year high touched last week against the dollar. Comments from Fed and ECB policymakers also supported the euro and the dollar.

Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said on Wednesday inflation was still at problematic levels, and the U.S. central bank would act to lower it.

In the euro zone, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said inflation is still too high and a "sufficiently restrictive stance" is needed.

The ECB is expected to raise rates for a seventh straight meeting on May 4, with policymakers converging on a 25-bps hike, even if a larger move is not yet off the table.

Elsewhere, sterling rose 0.2% to $1.2464, not far from a 10-month high of $1.2545 touched on Friday. Hotter-than-expected CPI figures in Britain that boosted bets for a rate increase from the Bank of England in May.