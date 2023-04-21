Rupee inches up

KARACHI: The rupee closed slightly higher against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, helped by increased inflow of remittances before Eid, traders said.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 283.47 per dollar, 0.15 percent higher than Wednesday’s close of 283.89. “The last business day before the Eid holidays was today. There is only one day left until Eid al Fitr, thus remittance inflows have increased. Also, importers had less need for dollars,” said a currency dealer. “Prior to Eid, extra money is sent home by Pakistanis who work abroad in the form of remittances. As a result, the rupee has been appreciated,” he added.

The improvement in the current account balance also boosted market sentiment. Pakistan recorded a current account surplus of $654 million in March against a deficit of $36 million in February. The current account surplus is likely to alleviate pressure on the currency.

The rupee lost ground against the dollar in the open market due to increased demand for the greenback from people. The rupee decreased in value on the open market, according to Zafar Paracha, secretary general of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, as more people purchased dollars to meet their needs.

Since most individuals were travelling abroad and had purchased their dollars before the Eid holidays began, there was a shortage of dollars. Due to Eidul Fitr, the foreign exchange market will remained closed from April 21–25.