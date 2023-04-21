C/A surplus boosts stock over 1pc ahead of Eid holidays

Stocks closed higher on Thursday ahead of Eid holidays, as investors cheered Pakistan’s current account (C/A) surplus of $654 million in March, while reports that the government had shared a plan with the IMF to secure additional $3 billion support also boosted the sentiment, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 508.48 points or 1.26 percent to 41,007.82 points against 40,499.34 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,086.78 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,499.34 points.

“Bullish activity witnessed at PSX as investors weigh upbeat data of $654 million current account surplus and FDI [foreign direct investment] surging by 62 percent YoY [year-on-year] to $163 million for Mar’23,” Ahsan Mehanti, analyst at Arif Habib Ltd, said.

Strong financial results and corporate payouts and likely receipts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next month played a catalyst role in the bullish close. KSE-30 index also increased by 211.14 points or 1.40 percent to 15,306.72 points compared with 15,095.58 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares surged by 89 million shares to 173.790 million shares from 84.164 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs5.724 billion from Rs3.628 billion. Market capital rose to Rs6.201 trillion from Rs6.142 trillion. Out of 309 companies active in the session, 192 closed in green, 100 in red and 17 remained unchanged.

Nabeel Haroon, analyst at Topline Securities, said a positive session was observed at the exchange.

“This positive session can partly be attributed to corporate announcements that came in better than market expectation in the pre-open session,” he said. “News that Pakistan government has shared plan with IMF to secure additional $3 billion support and Pakistan has reached a deal with Russia for discounted oil provided further stimulus to the market.”

A major contribution to the market came from ENGRO, DAWH, BAHL, HUBC and UBL, as they cumulatively contributed 327 points to the index.

The highest increase was recorded in Khyber Textile shares, which rose by Rs42.45 to Rs722.45 per share, followed by Pak Tobacco, which increased by Rs30 to Rs670 per share. A significant decline was noted in Rafhan MaizeXD, which fell by Rs115 to Rs7,900 per share, followed by Pak Services, which decreased by Rs59 to Rs741.10 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the benchmark KSE-100 index ended the week with a bull run. “The market opened in the green and continued to trade in the green for the remainder of the session, reaching an intraday high of 587.33 points,” it reported. “The bull run was made possible because investors chose to add value to their portfolios by adding strong fundamental stocks following impressive financial results prior to the extended Eid holiday.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (+169.8 points), fertilizer (+150.7 points), inv. banks/inv. cos./securities cos. (+68.3 points), cement (+36.2 points), and power generation and distribution (+35.7 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 22.202 million shares which closed lower by one paisa to Rs1.14 per share. It was followed by Fauji Foods Ltd with 21.927 million shares, which closed higher by 79 paisas to Rs6.33 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Pak Refinery, Hascol Petrol, Engro Corp, Silk Bank Ltd, Telecard Limited, Cnergyico PK, Meezan Bank and K-Electric Ltd. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 35.111 million shares from 13.224 million shares.