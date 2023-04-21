FPCCI says March current account surplus reflects alarming economic contraction

KARACHI: Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), on Thursday said the huge current account surplus in March signifies an unprecedented economic contraction in the country.

"The current account surplus in Pakistan’s case for March 2023 is no reason to celebrate; in fact, it manifests a massive economic contraction like never before," the FPCCI chief said in a statement.

The country saw its first current account surplus in two and a half years in March, as government restrictions on imports helped boost the country's balance of payments, official data showed.

The $654 million surplus marked a significant contrast to the $36 million deficit recorded in February. The country last saw a current account surplus in November 2020, when pandemic restrictions were in place. March's current account surplus is the largest since February 2015.

The increase was primarily driven by a rise in remittances, which climbed 27 percent month-on-month to $2.5 billion, while imports declined by 35 percent year-on-year. Sheikh said a declining imports mean fewer industrial exports in the months to come and even lesser capacity to make timely repayments on external loans.

Based on the latest trade statistics for the nine months of the outgoing fiscal year from July 2022 to March 2023, Sheikh stated that textile exports had decreased by 12.4 percent to $12.48 billion, while the IT & ITeS industry's export remittances had decreased by 0.5 percent to $1.94 billion, compared to an average growth of 47 percent for two consecutive years, i.e. FY21 and FY22.

Sheikh also apprised that the total exports in Q1 – Q3 FY23 stood at $21.046 billion compared to $23.35 billion in the same period of the previous year, reflecting a 10 percent decline of $2.304 billion.

The FPCCI chief criticised the government's economic team for celebrating the current account surplus achieved through contractionary, regressive, and recessionary measures.

The incremental downslide registered in the export proceeds for the third quarter of FY23 is concerning as it indicates an even worse export performance in the fourth quarter (April 2023 – June 2023," he added.

The mainstay of Pakistani exports, textiles, declined by a significant 22.6 percent in March 2023, and the country is heading towards uncharted territory of unprecedented economic contraction, even in comparison to Pakistan's rather battered economic history, Sheikh added.

He emphasised that the only way to avert the total crumbling down of the country's social, economic, and political fabric is to protect trade & industry to keep revenues, exports, and employment afloat.

"The FPCCI has offered unconditional support to the government from the apex platform, but the dialogue on the national economic agenda and plan for the next 15 years needs to be conducted through an effective, inclusive, and egalitarian consultative process with the business community," he said.

To kick-start the consultative process, Sheikh has proposed a four-legged approach, including swiftly formulating a mechanism to protect exports, charting out a post-IMF deal plan for stabilizing the economy with stipulated measures, discussing broadening of tax-base supplemented with simplification of the taxation system, and discussing sector-wise budgetary proposals for FY24.