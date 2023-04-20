Govt blames PTI for smear campaign after minister’s death

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurengzeb has said that social media cell of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) is running a smear campaign on tragic death of ex-minister for religious affairs linking the incident with a conspiracy.

“This is the same party and same elements on social media who also run similar smear campaign following martyrdom of senior officers of Pakistan Army in Lasbela helicopter crash,” the information minister said, while responding to a point raised by the PPP member Agha Rafiullah in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

She said that the social media campaign by the PTI was highly condemnable and it was the same mindset which remained imposed on the country for four years.

She, however, told the House that the prime minister had already directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to constitute a committee to conduct an inquiry into the tragic incident. “The report will be produced before the National Assembly on Thursday and the interior minister will also make it public covering all the facts,” she added.

The information minister said that tragic death of Mufti Abdus Shakoor grieved every parliamentarian and resolution was also passed by the House to pay tribute to him.

She regretted that death of Shakoor was being politicised for the last three days on social media linking it wrongly with a conspiracy.

She said she also remained in contact with the JUIF parliamentary leader Asad Mahmood on the same issue and assured him that the incident would be properly investigated a detailed report would be present to the House.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) said that his party’s top leader Sirajul Haq initiated a sincere efforts to bring political parties on a table for talks.

He said that both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and ex-prime minister Imran Khan appreciated the JI leadership’s efforts aimed at bringing the country out of economic and political crises. He said that political parties should agree on a middle path and same date for elections of the National and provincial assemblies. He questioned if there was any possibility of elections between May 14 and October 8.

Federal Minister Shazia Marri said that April 19 is the same date when then President Asif Ali Zardari signed 18th Amendment to the Constitution which to some large extend repaired damaged caused to democracy and rights of people of provinces.

She said that the 18th Amendment gave identity to people of the erstwhile North West Frontier Province (NWFP) by changing title of province to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The strengthening of federating units was ensured in the 1973 Constitution but the same was implemented in shape of the 18th Amendment,” she said.

The PPP leader said that many powers and departments were devolved to the provinces which ensured protected rights of people of provinces particularly when the previous regime of Imran Khan refused to own the Sindh province. Meanwhile, the parliamentarians while paying rich tributes to Mufti Abdus Shakoor, who owned a small house in his native town despite being a federal minister, recommended that the government should financially compensate family of the deceased.

On that the Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf said he said that he also referred the same matter to finance committee of the House to look into it. He said that he would also talk to the prime minister, who had already announced civil award for the deceased JUIF leader, to look into possibility of extending financial assistance to his family.