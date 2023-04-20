Punjab cracks down on wheat smugglers, sugar hoarders

LAHORE: A crackdown has been launched against the illegal transportation of wheat and sugar hoarders across Punjab.The lives of wheat smugglers and sugar mafia have become more difficult as city-to-city raids are being conducted by the administration. In Lahore Division, 2,649 metric tonnes of wheat were seized, and during various inspections, 128 vehicles were found to be involved in illegal transportation. Additionally, 21 raids were conducted in various places in the Lahore division.

The Kasur district administration launched a crackdown on smugglers and foiled the smuggling of 3,225 maunds of wheat. The teams assigned by the district administration while conducting operations at Bhaidian, Kasur, Rao Khanwala, Bhai Phero, and other check posts foiled the smuggling attempt of 3,225 tonnes of wheat in other districts.

More than 28,000 bags were recovered from wheat transporters in the Nankana Sahib district, and 400 sacks were seized from three vehicles bringing wheat without a permit at the Tehsil Cantt Jahman checkpoint. In Punjab, 2,63,229 bags of illegally stored sugar had been seized. Of them, 50,494 sacks were seized in DG Khan Division, 50,039 in Gujranwala Division, 43,700 in Lahore Division, 27,530 in Multan Division, 33,653 in Bahawalpur Division, 19,049 in Faisalabad Division, 7,535 in Sargodha Division, 31,182 in Sahiwal Division, while 47 sacks were seized in Rawalpindi Division. A total fine of Rs. 2,274,000 had been imposed.The food department in Sahiwal took action against those taking illegal consignments of wheat t at four different places across the division.