Zartaj Gul again absent from anti-corruption hearing

LAHORE: Former Federal Minister Zartaj Gul did not appear before Anti-Corruption Establishment even on April 19, despite her due presence in DG Khan. She is accused of changing the plan of the approved projects of his constituency and connecting his house and secretariat with a carpeted road.

The former federal minister awarded projects at rates lower than the market and revised them at higher rates. Anti-Corruption Punjab had issued the second summons notice to Zartaj Gul. Her husband Humayun Raza Akhund, his private secretary Mahmood, Bhatti XEN Public Health Engineering DG Khan, and Assistant Engineering Health were also due to appear in this case.