Bill to amend HEC ordinance not to be okayed: Rana Tanveer

Karachi: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has said the bill presented by some members to amend the HEC Ordinance will not be approved on the occasion of Private Member’s Day.

The vice chancellor of the GC University Lahore has written a letter and made it an issue, while this bill has no status and it will be scrapped, he said on Wednesday, adding that the members of the assembly privately present many bills out of which the majority are rejected and amendments are made to some of them.

Talking to The News, the federal minister said that to improve the ordinance of the HEC, we are amending it ourselves, on which the HEC chairman and other stockholders are being consulted.

He said the matter of the Urdu University has become very bad, and even after stopping illegal recruitments, the incumbent vice chancellor has done recruitment. “I have instructed the federal secretary education to amend this ordinance as soon as possible because President Arif Alvi’s actions will further damage the university. The president sent wrong names for senators and deputy chairs, which have been blocked, thus wrong VCs were also appointed in COMSATS and National Skills University,” Rana Tanveer said.

He said three names for the rector of the University of Hyderabad had been sent to the president after the approval of the prime minister and the rector would be appointed there in a few days.