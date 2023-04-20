$4bn loan at almost zero interest rate: PAC directs SBP, finance ministry to give names of 600 individuals

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday directed the SBP and Ministry of Finance to release information about the 600 people who took zero-rated interest loans of $4 billion during the PTI government’s tenure and warned of parliamentary action if the information was withheld.

The meeting of the Public Accounts Committee was presided over by Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday who was told that $3 billion were given as zero rated interest loan to 600 influential persons and $1 billion was given to a petroleum company during the Covid pandemic.

The issue was raised by member PAC Barjis Tahir, who said that $4 billion were given at zero interest rate at the exchange rate of Rs160 and now the dollar rate had risen over Rs280, which has incurred losses of over Rs900 billion to the country’s economy.

The chairman PAC said that the State Bank and Ministry of Finance should provide all this information and if the documents were not provided, then he would take parliamentary action against the relevant officials.

The PAC directed the FIA to seize the property and bank accounts of 600 persons who benefited from the PTI government scheme during the Covid pandemic.

Noor Alam Khan alleged that former governor State Bank Raza Baqir and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin were involved in giving $4 billion dollars.

The FBR submitted to the PAC its report on the transfer of FBR officers on corruption and embezzlement charges in zonal offices, including Karachi. Rejecting the FBR report, the chairman PAC said the FBR has only provided a list of 400 officers transferred in Karachi instead of a detailed report of their corruption. He directed the FBR to take all possible steps to prevent corrupt practices.

While examining the audit paras related to the Power Division for the financial year 2021-22, the Public Accounts Committee expressed its displeasure at the excessive loadshedding during Ramazan. Noor Alam said during Ramazan, the frequency of loadshedding has increased even more as electricity was not available during Sehar, Iftar and even Taraweeh.

The chairman said 11 KV cable was stolen and he had installed the cable from his own resources. “What is the Ministry of Energy doing?” he asked. “We provide funds for the transformer and power cable, should we also recover electricity bills,” he remarked.

He said cables were being stolen from the stores of DISCOS, and there was no mechanism of punishment in DISCOs. “I have never seen any action against any XEN, SDO and superintendent,” he said.

While examining the audit para, the audit officials raised objections to awarding contracts of Rs22.78 billion to three Chinese companies. The audit officials told the committee that the contract worth Rs17.69 billion awarded for 500 KV transmission line from Suki Kanari to Neelum Jhelum to a private group and conditions related to the company’s experience were ignored during the bidding.

Similarly, the audit official said the contract of Rs868 million for a Shikarpur grid station was awarded to a Chinese joint venture against regulations, while another contract for a 220 KV grid station with World Bank funding was awarded to a Chinese Joint Venture without following relevant rules and conditions in bidding for contracts. The PAC directed to send the cases back to the Departmental Accounts Committee.

The audit official told the Public Accounts Committee that NTDC had accepted the flawed bid of Rs220 million while the secretary Power Division said they will implement the audit report.

He said the board has been asked to point out those responsible for the flaw, which caused delay in taking the decision.