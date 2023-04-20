Out of Rs90bn SAP allocation: Cash-strapped govt doles out Rs50bn to lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Despite facing severe financial constraints, the government has allocated Rs50 billion in discretionary funding for the controversial Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP) to ruling coalition parliamentarians.

According to top official sources, the SAP programme’s funding was increased from Rs70 billion to Rs90 billion during the current fiscal year 2022-23 to secure political support from political parties in the ruling coalition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Official data reveals that the Cabinet Division was allocated Rs90 billion for the SAP initiative, with 100% of the funds sanctioned by the Ministry of Planning, making it one of the few exceptions among the 37 ministries/divisions at the federal level. The sanction for SAP funding stood at Rs87.198 billion until April 14, 2023, with Rs49.856 billion already spent on different schemes under this programme. This indicates that almost 55% of expenditures were already incurred against the total allocated amount for the current fiscal year.

During the recent SAP steering committee, it was proposed that power transformers should be installed by respective Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) in their areas. However, the federal power secretary refused to take responsibility as the principal accounting officer, arguing that the respective DISCOs should be held accountable. This proposal was deferred for the time being.

There has been increasing criticism of the SAP programme for its lack of proper evaluation mechanisms and effective monitoring to ensure transparent utilisation of funds.

It is worth mentioning that the government has so far utilised Rs322 billion on different development schemes of ministries/divisions and attached departments out of the total allocation of Rs714 billion for the Public Sector Development Programme for the current fiscal year. The allocation for the rupee component was Rs654 billion, while the foreign exchange component stood at Rs60 billion.

The government has released Rs594.978 billion so far, with a rupee component of Rs494.171 billion and a foreign exchange component of Rs100 billion sanctioned. Expenditures on PSDP stood at just Rs322.651 billion, but the controversial SDGs Achievement Programme utilisation touched Rs50 billion. At the current pace, it is expected that the entire allocated amount of Rs90 billion will be utilised by the end of June 2023. The funds for the SAP were released on the recommendations of SAP steering committee to the federal ministries/divisions and provincial governments concerned for the execution of development schemes, as per guidelines approved by the federal cabinet. Although, PTI Chief Imran Khan had criticised such discretionary funding for the SAP programme, his government continued to allocate resources for the controversial programme during his rule.

The PDM had allocated Rs70 billion on the eve of the budget, but despite severe floods, the allocation for the discretionary programme was increased to Rs87 billion and then to Rs90 billion through a supplementary grant. There are still a number of schemes for deprived areas that need financing under the SAP programme, requiring additional allocation of funds.