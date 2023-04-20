Financial crunch causes KP govt to suspend free health services

PESHAWAR: The State Life Insurance Corporation has finally suspended its free health services to patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Sehat Card Plus Programme, initiated by the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“All the hospitals working under the Sehat Card Plus Programme KP (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) are hereby advised to stop taking new admissions under the Sehat Card Plus Programme, KP w.e.f. April 20, 2023, till further directions.

The health desks of the Sehat Card Plus Programme at your hospitals would remain closed; however, the health facilitators, district medical officer and provincial medical officer are hereby advised to be available for patient counselling and preparation of the claims,” stated an official letter issued by the Zonal Head State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan.

A copy of the letter is available with The News and local authorities of the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan while the provincial Health Department verified it. The government launched free health services in the province in 2016 and extended it to 100 per cent of the province in 2019-20. It was a blessing for the KP people as they used to get free health services for different diseases.

According to official sources, the previous PTI government had also some issues in making payments to the insurance company in time but managed to continue it so that patients do not suffer.

“Former finance and health minister Taimur Jhagra had promised to ensure payment of Rs4 billion a month. The previous government released funds to the company for February 2023 and the present government didn’t make any payments till now,” an official of the Health Department told The News. He said the insurance company had issued eight notices to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government before suspending its services and wanted the government to make payments, so they could continue their free health services. “If we pay them Rs8 billion, I believe the insurance company will be able to resume its operations. Otherwise, 9,780,000 families will have to suffer as they will no longer be able to get free health coverage,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The KP caretaker government had already stated that it was facing serious financial difficulties and would not be able to meet the financial requirements of the two mega projects of the previous government, including payments to the State Life Insurance Corporation for the Sehat Card Plus health insurance programme and Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs).

The government was required to pay forthwith Rs39 billion to the 10 MTIs and State Life Insurance Corporation for the Sehat Card Plus project.

Certain people in the caretaker government as well as in the bureaucracy were of the view that international donor consultants had cautioned the previous government against offering free healthcare coverage to 100 per cent population, and even informed the government about its financial complications.

According to them, the international consultants had informed the PTI government that even countries with strong economies like the United States had never provided free healthcare to their 100 percent population. The foreign consultants had reportedly advised the government to bring the poor under their free healthcare coverage and it would have no impact on the economy of the province.

Also, people in the caretaker government believe that the health insurance plan was launched in haste and also no effort was made in the selection of hospitals for the Sehat Card Plus Programme.

According to them, private hospitals lacking basic health facilities were on the panel of the insurance company. The government later removed 40 hospitals from the Sehat Card Plus Programme over poor standards.

Meanwhile, senior government officials told The News that a meeting was convened today (Thursday) to discuss the issue and see if the government could arrange funds for the insurance company to resume its services.

Former minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said the KP government was deliberately closing the Sehat Card through non-payment to State Life but it will not benefit PDM. “120,000 people every month will curse everyone, everyone involved in this government. But it saddens us for Pakistan. Which investor will take the government at its word again? How much time will it take to build up the health system again?” the minister took to Twitter to record his reaction on the suspension of free health services in KP.

Taimur said that the PDM parties, the caretaker CM and his cabinet, and the bureaucrats who don’t have the courage to resist pressure are all responsible.

“But as someone told me from within, you talk of contracts? Why should we honour contracts when we don’t honour the Constitution on something as fundamental as elections. Bravo, whoever made this happen,” he said.