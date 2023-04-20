Israeli FM says visit to S Arabia ‘on the table’

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrives at a government conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, January 15, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

TEL AVIV: Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Wednesday held out the prospect of a visit in the future to Saudi Arabia, and said at least one more Arab country would normalise ties with Israel this year.

“This (visit to Saudi Arabia) is on the table, there is no date yet,” he said, speaking to Israel’s Army Radio during a state visit to Azerbaijan.

Cohen said that this year at least one more country would join the Abraham Accords, without elaborating. He added that the issue of normalising relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia came up during US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman this week.

“The enemy of Saudi Arabia is certainly not Israel. Its enemy is Iran,” Cohen said on Wednesday. When asked about the restoration of ties between Riyadh and Tehran, Cohen said that such a development could bode well for Israel. “It is precisely this thing that can lead to a balancing act of [Saudi Arabia] moving closer to Israel,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Jeddah where the two discussed the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.