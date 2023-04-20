Govt alliance says politicians never shut door of negotiations

PDM leaders Shehbaz Sharif (centre), Asif Ali Zardari (right) and Fazlur Rehman (left) speak during a press conference in Islamabad, on March 28, 2022. — AFP

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday presided over a high-level meeting attended by coalition partners in the PM House, which discussed the overall situation in the country as well as the future course of action amid the constitutional crisis.

After discussing holding an election on the same day under the caretaker setup in line with the Constitution, the meeting decided that after Eidul Fitr, all the heads of political parties would be assembled so that the ongoing consultation process with parties in parliament and that outside could be taken to the next level and consensus over the final decision evolved. The meeting also made it clear the coalition parties were already holding deliberations over the holding of elections for which the PM had constituted a committee. In addition, the meeting between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and with the Jamaat-e-Islami chief was also a part of the process.

The meeting reiterated the coalition parties' belief in the Constitution, democracy and people’s vote as well as the holding of elections. “As politicians, we never shut the doors on negotiations as no one who believes in democracy could do so,” the huddle said.

It said, “From offering the Charter of Economy on every stage until now, the coalition government has expressed willingness for serious, meaningful and within Constitution talks. Ensuring free, fair and transparent elections is fundamental to the Constitution.”The meeting also decided that all requirements for holding election would be fulfilled, so that the results could be acceptable to all the parties and the country could avoid another instability, which could hurt the national and economic interests.