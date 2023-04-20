Pressure cooker

I would like to draw attention towards the ever growing pressure on our students. With tough competition for good grades, students are being crushed under the pressure they are facing from families, relatives and society as a whole.

For the sake of both the mental and physical health of our young people, we need to ensure that all educational institutes have a counselling department for students struggling to cope with this massive pressure. Furthermore, parents must be guided on how to motivate their children and not pressure them.

Hamza Faraz

Islamabad