Industrial warlords

This letter refers to the article ‘A thriving industry’ (April 17, 2023) by John P Ruehl. The writer is spot on in his analysis of the arms industry and its links to geopolitics. Many of the ongoing wars are being fuelled by the desire of arms manufacturers to make more money. The arms industry is heavily concentrated in the West, but the wars it fuels are fought elsewhere. The more wars that are waged, the better for the arms industry.

Many foreign policy experts go as far as to argue that the arms industry in the US, dubbed the ‘military-industrial complex’, is actually the most powerful actor when it comes to determining US foreign policy. There is an urgent need to pass stricter regulations for the arms industry and to curtail their political influence.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran